Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.5 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $30,460,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

