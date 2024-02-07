Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,192 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tri-Continental at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. 27,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,987. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
