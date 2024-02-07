Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

