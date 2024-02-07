Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 23,263 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $55.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,403,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,796. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.