Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

