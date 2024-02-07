Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $516.73. 2,071,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,295. The firm has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.