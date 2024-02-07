Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,441. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

