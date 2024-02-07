Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $289.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.85 and its 200-day moving average is $231.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.49. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $2,831,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $363,828,675. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

