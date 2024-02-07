Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock remained flat at $33.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,337. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

