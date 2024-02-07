Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,590,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

