Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $28.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $152.60. 971,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,553. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

