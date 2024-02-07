Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total value of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,324. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $794.15. The company had a trading volume of 263,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $785.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

