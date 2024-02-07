Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 106.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,723 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after purchasing an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Trading Up 1.3 %

Copart stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 1,424,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,128. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

