Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 529 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,688. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.