Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,314 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 131.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 56,885 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 587,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,447,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,249. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

