Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,157 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of InMode worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INMD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

