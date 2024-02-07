Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.36. 952,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,916. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

