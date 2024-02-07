Banco de Chile to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the bank on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Banco de Chile has raised its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Banco de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,841. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.39. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BCH. HSBC lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

