Barclays Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,414.70.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $194.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2,681.84. 747,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,068.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

