Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 1,789 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Barclays by 127.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299,705. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

