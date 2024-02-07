Barclays Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 1,789 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.
Institutional Trading of Barclays
Barclays Stock Performance
Barclays stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299,705. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
