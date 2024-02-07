Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Declares GBX 4.40 Dividend

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 496 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 542.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.22. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 680.48 ($8.53). The company has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 926.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.16) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 491.67 ($6.16).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

