Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of BSET opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a P/E ratio of -41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently -194.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

