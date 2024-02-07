BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.20

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124.51 ($1.56), with a volume of 1177168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.58).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of £877.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,056.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Duncan Ball bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,128.87). In related news, insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,128.87). Also, insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,844.43). Insiders have bought a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,574,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

