Bellway (LON:BWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,878.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,878 ($36.08) and last traded at GBX 2,812 ($35.25), with a volume of 63316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,754 ($34.52).

Bellway Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,582.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,329.39. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.03, a PEG ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Bellway alerts:

Insider Activity at Bellway

In other Bellway news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.07) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($37,402.26). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.