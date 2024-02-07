Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($10.91) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.97) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock remained flat at GBX 590 ($7.40) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £306.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,933.33, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 609.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 586.20. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.15).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

