Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 870 ($10.91) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.97) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday.
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
