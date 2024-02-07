Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down to $64.28

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.28, but opened at $58.61. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 973,186 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after acquiring an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.