Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,997. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

