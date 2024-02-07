Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.9% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,138. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

