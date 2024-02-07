Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,147. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.19. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.