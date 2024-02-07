Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 678,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.