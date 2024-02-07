Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

GDX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,652,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840,975. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.