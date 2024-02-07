Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,756 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 4,689,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

