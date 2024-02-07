Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,847,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

