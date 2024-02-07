Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PKG traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.81. The stock had a trading volume of 334,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,160. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.