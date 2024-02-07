Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.92. 14,252,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,576,119. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

