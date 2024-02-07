Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.58. 713,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

