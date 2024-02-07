Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. 3,100,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.