Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,494 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 3,560,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

