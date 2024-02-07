Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 17,063 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,007. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.