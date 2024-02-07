Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 28,465 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. 4,866,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,724. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

