Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,049 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.21. The company had a trading volume of 426,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $502.14. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

