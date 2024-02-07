Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 91,684 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,300,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,867,896. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

