Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,022 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after purchasing an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.46. 2,042,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,954. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

