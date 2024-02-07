Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitfarms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.23 on Monday. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $745.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bitfarms by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 599,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 677,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.