BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRIG opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,855.00 and a beta of 0.62. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.53).

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

