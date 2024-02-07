BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:BRIG opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 185.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,855.00 and a beta of 0.62. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.53).
About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
