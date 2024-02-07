BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYD opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

