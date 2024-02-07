Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.50

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 31057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,772,450. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 144,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 60,628 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

