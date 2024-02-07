Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP opened at $302.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

