Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,222 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.