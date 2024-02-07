Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

